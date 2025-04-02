Some Nintendo Switch 2 games coming as Game-Key cards, a code-in-a-box on a game card

Advertisement

Physical games aren’t going anywhere just yet for Nintendo, but there’s something different about some releases coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

We’re already familiar with some games being released as “code-in-a-box” editions—essentially a download key printed on paper inside a plastic case, designed to look good on the shelf. The Switch 2 is taking that concept a step further with Game-Key cards. These are physical game boxes that include a cartridge, but the cartridge itself contains little to no game data—just the ability to unlock a download for that title.

So far, only two games have been confirmed to use this format: Street Fighter 6, which requires a 50GB download to play, and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster, which is 11GB—proving that this approach isn’t just about file size.

Game-Key card releases are marked with a small key symbol on both the box and the cartridge. While I’m sure we’d all prefer a physical edition with a real game on it, is this better than a code-in-a-box?