Nintendo Download Updates (W12) Blades of Glory
It’s always a quiet week when a Nintendo game is released—clear out the clutter, and there’s only a small selection left. This week is all about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and while it may be the last game on Nintendo’s Switch release list (aside from Metroid Prime 4), it certainly won’t be the final one.
Elsewhere Atelier Yumia has its fans, hopefully fans with deep pockets, plus MLB The Show 25 for the non-Deluxe purchasers.
Did we miss anything? Are you picking up anything this week?
This week’s highlights: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, MLB The Show 25, Scrap Divers.
