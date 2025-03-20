0

Nintendo Download Updates (W12) Blades of Glory

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 20, 2025
Advertisement

It’s always a quiet week when a Nintendo game is released—clear out the clutter, and there’s only a small selection left. This week is all about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and while it may be the last game on Nintendo’s Switch release list (aside from Metroid Prime 4), it certainly won’t be the final one.

Elsewhere Atelier Yumia has its fans, hopefully fans with deep pockets, plus MLB The Show 25 for the non-Deluxe purchasers.

Did we miss anything? Are you picking up anything this week?

This week’s highlights: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, MLB The Show 25, Scrap Divers.

CurrentlyUsually
Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute$30.00$37.50
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land$90.00
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Digital Deluxe Edition$105.00
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Ultimate Edition$165.00
Beyond Hanwell: Nintendo Switch™ Edition$41.70
Boomerang of Destruction$3.00$7.50
Chess Grandmaster: Ancient Egypt Battle$14.99
Clutter RefleXIVe: The Diceman Cometh Collector’s Edition$10.50
COSMIC FANTASY4 Van’s Return$36.50
Cozy Hunt$12.00
Cozy Meadow$6.99
Croaktopia$19.50
Desktop GOLF$10.22
Dog Spotting Challenge!$3.00$3.75
Dye The Bunny$4.89
EGGCONSOLE GULKAVE MSX$9.00
Escape From Mystwood Mansion$20.95$24.95
Happy Hotel$5.99
Kill The Emoji$4.14$8.29
KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT$27.00
Korean Drone Flying Tour Hanam-City$1.50
Lost & Found Spot It Fast!$3.00$3.75
Ludo Party$4.49
Masters Tennis$14.99
MLB® The Show™ 25$89.99
S. Prysm Destroyer$9.59$11.99
Sand Legends$1.65$3.30
Scrap Divers$7.50
Swarm Madness$4.49$7.49
Tales of Autumn$4.49$19.50
The Exorcist: Gravebound Horror$16.99
The Harmony Chronicles: Demon of the Void Collector’s Edition$15.00
The Last Hero: Journey to the Unknown$7.99
Time Travel: Escape Room Game$12.99
United Assault – Final Stand$15.00
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition$79.95

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment