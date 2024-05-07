Nintendo confirms Switch successor will be announced before March 2025

Advertisement

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has taken to social media to confirm that the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be announced within the current Nintendo fiscal year. That means anytime between now as March 2025. “It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015” said Furukawa in his post.

Furukawa also confirmed that there will be a Nintendo Direct in June, and it will cover games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the latter half of 2024 – but will not featured the successor console at all. That’s probably the earliest we’ve ever had a Nintendo Direct confirmed before it’s broadcast.

Buckle up.