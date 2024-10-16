Analogue 3D fully unveiled, preorders kick off next week
A year ago, Analogue, the creators of the Analogue Pocket, announced they were working on the Analogue 3D—a reimagining of the Nintendo 64. Now, they’ve fully unveiled it, and preorders open next week.
The Analogue 3D plays all Nintendo 64 games, regardless of region, and outputs in 4K resolution. It fully supports original Nintendo 64 controllers, as well as Bluetooth controllers—meaning those Switch Online wireless controllers will work too. It also includes built-in Wi-Fi. Like the Analogue Pocket, the games aren’t emulated, so you’ll need the original cartridges to play.
Sold separately is a new take on the Nintendo 64 controller, created by 8BitDo. The 8BitDo 64 features a hall-effect joystick, original-style N64 gate, and buttons with the authentic layout and feel.
The Analogue 3D is priced at $249.99 USD (approximately $375 AUD), not including shipping. Preorders begin on October 21st.