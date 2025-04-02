1

All the Nintendo Switch 2 Australia Pre-Order Details

by Luke HendersonApril 3, 2025
The Switch 2 has been fully unveiled and my word what an unveiling, you can find all the news here. But pre-orders are another thing though, as there are a lot of different stories going around, depending on the region that people live in.

So what about Australia? Well Nintendo Australia have confirmed that they will be taking pre-orders starting on April 9th, but eligibility criteria will apply. No word on what those are right now.

As for everyone else, they’re out the gate already and if you weren’t up overnight – you might have missed out as everyone who was awake snapped it up. However not all stores have gone live just yet.

For all the games that have KC at the end of their listing, they are Key Cards, you can learn all about those here.

Amazon

No preorders yet

Big W

Consoles & Accessories

Games

amiibo

JB Hi-Fi

Consoles & Accessories

Games

amiibo

EB Games

Consoles & Accessories

Games

amiibo

The Gamesmen

Consoles & Accessories

Games

amiibo

