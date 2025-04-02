All the Nintendo Switch 2 Australia Pre-Order Details
The Switch 2 has been fully unveiled and my word what an unveiling, you can find all the news here. But pre-orders are another thing though, as there are a lot of different stories going around, depending on the region that people live in.
So what about Australia? Well Nintendo Australia have confirmed that they will be taking pre-orders starting on April 9th, but eligibility criteria will apply. No word on what those are right now.
As for everyone else, they’re out the gate already and if you weren’t up overnight – you might have missed out as everyone who was awake snapped it up. However not all stores have gone live just yet.
For all the games that have KC at the end of their listing, they are Key Cards, you can learn all about those here.
Amazon
No preorders yet
Big W
Consoles & Accessories
- Nintendo Switch 2 Console + Mario Kart World Bundle – $769
- Nintendo Switch 2 Console – $699
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $119
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $69
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Pair – $139
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Left – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Right – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Strap Pair – $19
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Steering Wheel – $29
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $49
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $44
- SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB – $79
Games
- Mario Kart World – $109
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99
- Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV – $99
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World – $99
- Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition – $69 –KC
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $99
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $99
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster – $54 –KC
amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Riju – $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Sidon – $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Yunobo – $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Tulin – $29
JB Hi-Fi
Consoles & Accessories
- Nintendo Switch 2 Console – $699
- Nintendo Switch 2 Console + Mario Kart World Bundle – $769
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $119
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $69
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Pair – $139
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Left – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Right – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Strap Pair – $19
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Steering Wheel – $29
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $49
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $44
- SanDisk microSD Express Card 256GB – $79
Games
- Mario Kart World – $114
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $104
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – $114
- Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV – $104
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World – $104
- Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition – $74-KC
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $104
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $104
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster – $54 –KC
amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Riju – $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Sidon – $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Yunobo – $29
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Tulin – $29
EB Games
Consoles & Accessories
- Nintendo Switch 2 Console – $699.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Console Bundle – $769.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $119.95
- 256GB MicroSD Express Nintendo Switch 2 Memory Card – $79.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Pair (Red and Blue) – $139.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Left (Blue) – $79.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Right (Red) – $79.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con Strap Pair – $19.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $69.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $44.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Steering Wheel – $29.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.95
Games
- Mario Kart World – $119.95
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster – $59.95 –KC
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – $119.95
- Street Fighter 6 – $79.95 –KC
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – $109.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $109.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $109.95
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $109.95
amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Riju – $29.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Sidon – $29.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Yunobo – $29.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Tulin – $29.95
The Gamesmen
Consoles & Accessories
- Nintendo Switch 2 Console – $699.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Console Bundle – $769.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $119.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $69.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $49.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $49.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.95
- 256GB MicroSD Express Nintendo Switch 2 Memory Card – $79.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Pair (Red and Blue) – $139.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Left (Blue) – $79.95
- Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Right (Red) – $79.95
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Steering Wheel – $29.95
Games
- Mario Kart World – $119.95
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition– $119.95
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster – $59.95 –KC
- Street Fighter 6 – $79.95 –KC
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $109.95
- Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV – $109.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $109.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $109.95
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World – $109.95
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – $119.95
amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Riju – $29.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Sidon – $29.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Yunobo – $29.95
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Tulin – $29.95
Lads, you don’t get enough love for the content you publish, thank you