Surprise, there’s a Nintendo Direct this week too and its all OG Switch news
Advertisement
There’s a Nintendo Direct coming up, we all have known about it since January – but that’s next week and that’s for the Nintendo Switch 2.
No, this week there’s a Nintendo Direct too as well – but this one is for the original Nintendo Switch. This Direct will have “30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch”. For the last time we’ve also got a fresh “There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation”. Ah soak it in.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up:
- Perth, Australia Thu, 27 Mar 2025 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Australia Thu, 27 Mar 2025 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Canberra, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Hobart, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT
You see as of right now, aside from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends Z-A there are currently no games from Nintendo with a release date for the Nintendo Switch.
Let’s see the original Switch off.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
64%
Oh wow!
29%
Great
7%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments