Surprise, there’s a Nintendo Direct this week too and its all OG Switch news

There’s a Nintendo Direct coming up, we all have known about it since January – but that’s next week and that’s for the Nintendo Switch 2.

No, this week there’s a Nintendo Direct too as well – but this one is for the original Nintendo Switch. This Direct will have “30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch”. For the last time we’ve also got a fresh “There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation”. Ah soak it in.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up:

Perth, Australia Thu, 27 Mar 2025 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 12:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Australia Thu, 27 Mar 2025 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 12:00 midn AEST

Sydney, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

Melbourne, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

Canberra, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

Hobart, Australia Fri, 28 Mar 2025 at 1:00 am AEDT

You see as of right now, aside from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends Z-A there are currently no games from Nintendo with a release date for the Nintendo Switch.

Let’s see the original Switch off.