Nintendo Download Updates (W9) You, go, you.

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 28, 2025
Amongst the usual filler, there are some hidden gems in this week’s eShop releases. First up, Glover is back—but is it any good in 2025? Was it ever good, or did you just have to justify the purchase to your mum back in the day? Find out—and lie to your childhood self if necessary.

Vertical Kingdom looks like an interesting title, as does Antipaint—though there’s not much info out there yet, they both seem promising. Meanwhile, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are feasting like Bruce Bogtrotter, with a massive collection of classic games to dive into.

And then there’s Omega 6: The Triangle Stars, a game based on the manga by former Nintendo artist and legend Takaya Imamura.

This week’s highlights: Glover (QUByte Classics), Vertical Kingdom, Antipaint, Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION, Omega 6 The Triangle Stars

CurrentlyUsually
8 YOUs+$3.60$4.50
A love story: My best friend$7.50$15.00
Antipaint$11.70
Arcade Archives DEAD CONNECTION$10.50
Arcade Party$31.23$36.75
Art of Glide 3$5.55
Blackbeard’s Treasure$8.21
Blow it up$7.50
Call of Warzone$4.49$17.99
Cat Spotting Challenge!$3.00$3.75
Cats Logic$6.00
Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids$4.50
Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect$18.00$22.50
Double Dangerous$8.89$13.35
Eden Survivors$7.50
Escape game R00M02$1.50
Escape Game The Painting Mansion$6.74$13.49
Fable of Fairy Stones$18.00$22.50
Footgun: Underground$24.00$30.00
Foto Boy: A New Job$8.99
Freddy Farmer$6.99
Glover (QUByte Classics)$29.87$33.19
Hike Haven$5.77$10.50
Him, the Smile & bloom$45.00
Home Deco Builder$2.94$10.50
I See Red$7.49$16.50
Japanese Drift Master$12.00
Jumper Jon$11.25$15.00
Justice Ninja Casey$8.99
LAPIDARY: Jewel Craft Simulator$9.36$11.70
Lost and Hound$19.99
Monster Blast Infinity$15.00
My Night Job$19.50
Mycelium Heaven$15.00
Omega 6 The Triangle Stars$22.50$37.50
Overtop$7.50
Party Poppers$22.50
Prison Loop$7.50
Rabbit Raid$15.00
Taiji$36.75
Tank vs Tank Deluxe Edition$1.50$16.50
The Bodycam Shooter$12.00
THE POOLS$8.99
The Zebra-Man!$16.87$22.50
Vaulting Champions$3.00$7.50
Vertical Kingdom$26.99$29.99
VoidCraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival$1.99$12.99
World At War: Normandy$29.99
Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION$90.00

