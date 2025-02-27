Nintendo Download Updates (W9) You, go, you.
Amongst the usual filler, there are some hidden gems in this week’s eShop releases. First up, Glover is back—but is it any good in 2025? Was it ever good, or did you just have to justify the purchase to your mum back in the day? Find out—and lie to your childhood self if necessary.
Vertical Kingdom looks like an interesting title, as does Antipaint—though there’s not much info out there yet, they both seem promising. Meanwhile, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are feasting like Bruce Bogtrotter, with a massive collection of classic games to dive into.
And then there’s Omega 6: The Triangle Stars, a game based on the manga by former Nintendo artist and legend Takaya Imamura.
