New Pokémon Z-A: Legends trailer shows a closer look at the real-time battle system

After seeing nothing but a logo for Pokémon Legends: Z-A for almost a year, we’ve now been treated to even more information about the game following last month’s Pokémon Presents trailer.

Today we got a look at more of the Pokémon that will feature in the game, a closer look at the real-time battle system and how it works in trainer battles. In the game Wild Zones at night transform into battle arenas where trainers take on each other. There’s an all new ranking system in the game, take your trainer from Z to A as the game progresses.

No release date for this one still, but now they’re saying “Late 2025”.