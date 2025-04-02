Every Nintendo Switch 2 game announced so far

Advertisement

Nintendo kicked off Nintendo Switch 2 game announcements with a frankly absurd amount of games in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, with dozens of games from first-party and third-party developers alike. We’ve seen some big hitters from all over the gaming world, some smaller games from indie and small developers, and yes, even a glimpse of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

We’ve put together this list of every game we know to be coming to Switch 2 so far, and we’ll update this list as best we can ahead of the console’s launch.

Switch 2 Launch Day Games

Here we’ve compiled a handy list of games currently confirmed for release along with the Switch 2’s release date on June 5th.

Mario Kart World

Split Fiction

Hitman World of Assassination

Street Fighter 6

Deltarune

Survival Kids

Cyberpunk 77

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

Fast Fusion

Fortnite

Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

Yakuza 0 Directors Cut

Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour

As well as the Nintendo classics library update for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack members that includes several GameCube classics like Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX. It’s unclear at this point if upgrade packs for owned titles will be available on release day so keep an eye out for more information on this.

Every Announced Switch 2 Game

Trailer forthcoming.

Drag x Drive

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition

The Duskbloods

Donkey Kong Bananza

Kirby Air Riders

Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Editions)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World

Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Everything Else

There are too many more games to list out individually, which is why Nintendo gave us these three sizzle reels. We’ve also listed them below the videos — there’s a lot of them.

Hades 2

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

EA Sports FC

Madden NFL

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

James Bond’s Project 007

Borderlands 4

Civilization 7

WWE 2K

NBA 2K

Enter the Gungeon 2

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Goodnight Universe

Two Point Museum

Wild Hearts

Witchbrook

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Star Wars Outlaws

Shadow Labyrinth

Raidou Remastered

No Sleep for Kaname Date

Reanimal

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Tamagotchi Plaza

Human Fall Flat 2