Every Nintendo Switch 2 game announced so far
Nintendo kicked off Nintendo Switch 2 game announcements with a frankly absurd amount of games in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, with dozens of games from first-party and third-party developers alike. We’ve seen some big hitters from all over the gaming world, some smaller games from indie and small developers, and yes, even a glimpse of Hollow Knight: Silksong.
We’ve put together this list of every game we know to be coming to Switch 2 so far, and we’ll update this list as best we can ahead of the console’s launch.
Switch 2 Launch Day Games
Here we’ve compiled a handy list of games currently confirmed for release along with the Switch 2’s release date on June 5th.
- Mario Kart World
- Split Fiction
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Street Fighter 6
- Deltarune
- Survival Kids
- Cyberpunk 77
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Yakuza 0 Directors Cut
- Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour
As well as the Nintendo classics library update for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack members that includes several GameCube classics like Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and F-Zero GX. It’s unclear at this point if upgrade packs for owned titles will be available on release day so keep an eye out for more information on this.
Every Announced Switch 2 Game
Mario Kart World
Nintendo Switch 2: Welcome Tour
Drag x Drive
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition
The Duskbloods
Donkey Kong Bananza
Kirby Air Riders
Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Editions)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World
Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Everything Else
There are too many more games to list out individually, which is why Nintendo gave us these three sizzle reels. We’ve also listed them below the videos — there’s a lot of them.
- Hades 2
- Street Fighter 6
- Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
- Split Fiction
- EA Sports FC
- Madden NFL
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- James Bond’s Project 007
- Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut
- Deltarune
- Borderlands 4
- Civilization 7
- WWE 2K
- NBA 2K
- Survival Kids
- Enter the Gungeon 2
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Kunitsu-Gami
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Goodnight Universe
- Two Point Museum
- Wild Hearts
- Witchbrook
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Fast Fusion
- Shadow Labyrinth
- Raidou Remastered
- No Sleep for Kaname Date
- Reanimal
- Fortnite
- Arcade Archives: Ridge Racer
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Tamagotchi Plaza
- Human Fall Flat 2