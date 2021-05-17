1446
EB Games celebrates 10 years of EB World with new rewards and merch

by Daniel VuckovicMay 17, 2021

Nearly ten years ago, EB Games introduced the EB World loyalty system into stores, and everyone’s been counting carrots since. 

For the 10th anniversary, EB Games has refreshed the perks given for each tier. They’ve also updated to show how you can be chosen for Level 5 and a leaderboard for where you sit currently.  To qualify for Level 5 you need to be ranked as one of the top 9,999 carrot earners by 31 August 2021. You can see the leaderboard here. (The link doesn’t seem to work for everyone)

Here’s what’s new in addition to the current rewards (which we’ll put below); 

  • Level 1 and Level 2: Get a $10 voucher when they spend $50 for their birthday.
  • Level 3 and Level 4: Get a $10 voucher for their birthday, starting from May 2021
  • Level 5: Get a $20 voucher

All birthday rewards are given at the start of the month. If you’ve already had your birthday this month, don’t worry, you’ll get it at the end of the month. 

EB is also selling some EB World merchandise and offering members a new 10th-anniversary card.

  1. Level I membership entitles a Member to
    1. 2 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
    2. 7 day Game Guarantee
    3. 14 day Gift Guarantee
    4. Birthday Reward
  2. Level II membership entitles a Member to
    1. 4 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
    2. 7 day Game Guarantee
    3. 14 day Gift Guarantee
    4. 10% Bonus Trade Credit
    5. Birthday Reward
    6. Level Up Bonus
  3. Level III membership entitles a Member to
    1. 7 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
    2. 7 day Game Guarantee
    3. 30 day Gift Guarantee
    4. 15% Bonus Trade Credit
    5. $10 Birthday Voucher
    6. Level Up Bonus
  4. Level IV membership entitles a Member to
    1. 10 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
    2. 10 day Game Guarantee
    3. 30 day Gift Guarantee
    4. 20% Bonus Trade Credit
    5. $10 Birthday Voucher
    6. Level Up Bonus
  5. Level V membership entitles a Member to
    1. 14 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
    2. 14 day Game Guarantee
    3. 30 day Gift Guarantee
    4. 25% Bonus Trade Credit
    5. $20 Birthday Voucher
    6. Level Up Bonus
    7. Anniversary Reward
    8. Welcome to Level V Reward
    9. Personalised EB World card
    10. Exclusive Facebook Group
    11. Priority Customer Service Email

Read through EB Games’ T&Cs for more information.

