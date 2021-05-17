EB Games celebrates 10 years of EB World with new rewards and merch

Nearly ten years ago, EB Games introduced the EB World loyalty system into stores, and everyone’s been counting carrots since.

For the 10th anniversary, EB Games has refreshed the perks given for each tier. They’ve also updated to show how you can be chosen for Level 5 and a leaderboard for where you sit currently. To qualify for Level 5 you need to be ranked as one of the top 9,999 carrot earners by 31 August 2021. You can see the leaderboard here. (The link doesn’t seem to work for everyone)

Here’s what’s new in addition to the current rewards (which we’ll put below);

Level 1 and Level 2: Get a $10 voucher when they spend $50 for their birthday.

Level 3 and Level 4: Get a $10 voucher for their birthday, starting from May 2021

Level 5: Get a $20 voucher

All birthday rewards are given at the start of the month. If you’ve already had your birthday this month, don’t worry, you’ll get it at the end of the month.

EB is also selling some EB World merchandise and offering members a new 10th-anniversary card.

🎂 EB World is turning 10 and to celebrate, head instore to pick up a FREE Limited Edition EB World card! 🎉



That’s not all! There’s NEW benefits and some epic NEW EB World loot only $10 when you spend $30 instore! 🥕



Level I membership entitles a Member to 2 day Preorder Hold Guarantee 7 day Game Guarantee 14 day Gift Guarantee Birthday Reward Level II membership entitles a Member to 4 day Preorder Hold Guarantee 7 day Game Guarantee 14 day Gift Guarantee 10% Bonus Trade Credit Birthday Reward Level Up Bonus Level III membership entitles a Member to 7 day Preorder Hold Guarantee 7 day Game Guarantee 30 day Gift Guarantee 15% Bonus Trade Credit $10 Birthday Voucher Level Up Bonus Level IV membership entitles a Member to 10 day Preorder Hold Guarantee 10 day Game Guarantee 30 day Gift Guarantee 20% Bonus Trade Credit $10 Birthday Voucher Level Up Bonus Level V membership entitles a Member to 14 day Preorder Hold Guarantee 14 day Game Guarantee 30 day Gift Guarantee 25% Bonus Trade Credit $20 Birthday Voucher Level Up Bonus Anniversary Reward Welcome to Level V Reward Personalised EB World card Exclusive Facebook Group Priority Customer Service Email

Read through EB Games’ T&Cs for more information.