EB Games celebrates 10 years of EB World with new rewards and merch
Nearly ten years ago, EB Games introduced the EB World loyalty system into stores, and everyone’s been counting carrots since.
For the 10th anniversary, EB Games has refreshed the perks given for each tier. They’ve also updated to show how you can be chosen for Level 5 and a leaderboard for where you sit currently. To qualify for Level 5 you need to be ranked as one of the top 9,999 carrot earners by 31 August 2021. You can see the leaderboard here. (The link doesn’t seem to work for everyone)
Here’s what’s new in addition to the current rewards (which we’ll put below);
- Level 1 and Level 2: Get a $10 voucher when they spend $50 for their birthday.
- Level 3 and Level 4: Get a $10 voucher for their birthday, starting from May 2021
- Level 5: Get a $20 voucher
All birthday rewards are given at the start of the month. If you’ve already had your birthday this month, don’t worry, you’ll get it at the end of the month.
EB is also selling some EB World merchandise and offering members a new 10th-anniversary card.
🎂 EB World is turning 10 and to celebrate, head instore to pick up a FREE Limited Edition EB World card! 🎉— EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) May 17, 2021
That’s not all! There’s NEW benefits and some epic NEW EB World loot only $10 when you spend $30 instore! 🥕
Celebrate 10 years of AWESOME! https://t.co/NRZpvT9VUE pic.twitter.com/OnU0mNSFWe
- Level I membership entitles a Member to
- 2 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
- 7 day Game Guarantee
- 14 day Gift Guarantee
- Birthday Reward
- Level II membership entitles a Member to
- 4 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
- 7 day Game Guarantee
- 14 day Gift Guarantee
- 10% Bonus Trade Credit
- Birthday Reward
- Level Up Bonus
- Level III membership entitles a Member to
- 7 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
- 7 day Game Guarantee
- 30 day Gift Guarantee
- 15% Bonus Trade Credit
- $10 Birthday Voucher
- Level Up Bonus
- Level IV membership entitles a Member to
- 10 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
- 10 day Game Guarantee
- 30 day Gift Guarantee
- 20% Bonus Trade Credit
- $10 Birthday Voucher
- Level Up Bonus
- Level V membership entitles a Member to
- 14 day Preorder Hold Guarantee
- 14 day Game Guarantee
- 30 day Gift Guarantee
- 25% Bonus Trade Credit
- $20 Birthday Voucher
- Level Up Bonus
- Anniversary Reward
- Welcome to Level V Reward
- Personalised EB World card
- Exclusive Facebook Group
- Priority Customer Service Email
Read through EB Games’ T&Cs for more information.
Got that top 10k locked. What do they give ya?
When I say give ya, anniversary award?
Getting in to the 9999 just gives you the chance to go to Level V. It’s not guaranteed. But every tier has a birthday present.