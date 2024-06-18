It’s alive: Metroid Prime 4 Beyond set for 2025 release on Switch
Nintendo ended their banger of a Nintendo Direct with the re-reveal of Metroid Prime 4.
It’s now called, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and is currently for a release date sometime in 2025. We got an early look at the game running and it does look spectacular.
More as it happens.
Trailer
Screenshots
