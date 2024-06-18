378
0

It’s alive: Metroid Prime 4 Beyond set for 2025 release on Switch

by Daniel VuckovicJune 19, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo ended their banger of a Nintendo Direct with the re-reveal of Metroid Prime 4.

It’s now called, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and is currently for a release date sometime in 2025. We got an early look at the game running and it does look spectacular.

More as it happens.

Trailer

Screenshots

What's your reaction?
Awesome
23%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
77%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Metroid Prime 4
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment