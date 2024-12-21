Vookcast #276: ‘Tis the Season

Advertisement

In the final episode of the Vookcast for 2024, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss The Game Awards, a new update for Alarmo, a surprising Pokemon collaboration, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

Thank you to our listeners in 2024, we couldn’t have done this without you and we appreciate that you’re still tuning in every fortnight (or so) to listen to us ramble about video games.

