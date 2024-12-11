Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races onto Alarmo

Advertisement

Nintendo have announced that the first update for Alarmo has been released, well the first update for new alarms for Alarmo that is and its Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As with the existing alarms, the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe setting provides a selection to choose from, or you can just have it randomise from the new set, or include the new set in the all option.

There are 7 new alarms within the update and they feature music from the following courses:

Mario Kart Stadium Twisted Mansion Dolphin Shoals Electrodrome Cloudtop Cruise Bowser’s Castle Rainbow Road

If you have your Alarmo set to make chimes at the top of the hour, then you will get to see characters from the game race across the screen, one for each hour on the clock. For the first chime with this one, I had one Luigi and two Donkey Kong’s race past.

Once an alarm goes off, it uses a mix of the music from the selected course, along with a soundscape of items being thrown, characters making noises and more.

3, 2, 1… Go! #MarioKart8Deluxe scenes are now available on Nintendo Sound Clock #Alarmo. Connect your device to the internet and your Nintendo Account to check out all 7 scenes!



Learn more: https://t.co/3AIfAEPdx8 pic.twitter.com/y9lonZTD9s — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 11, 2024

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe joins the launch line up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure. What Nintendo game would you love to see added next?