Pac-Man goes Metroidvania in Shadow Labyrinth, coming in 2025

Pac-Man is back like you’ve never seen him before! Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer seemingly inspired by the Secret Level TV episode based on Pac-Man.

In this game, the Swordsman must navigate the maze, consuming ghosts to unlock their powers.

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic PAC-MAN. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

An interesting take on Pac-Man that’s for sure, Shadow Labyrinth is out on Nintendo Switch, other consoles and PC in 2025.