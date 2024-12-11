0

The Pokémon Company and Aardman announce collaboration, set for 2027

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 12, 2024
Overnight, it was announced that The Pokémon Company International and Aardman will be collaborating on a new special project set to release in 2027. They did not specify whether it will be a movie, TV show, or something else, only stating that they aim to bring Aardman’s “unique style of storytelling to the Pokémon universe in brand-new adventures.”

Aardman, of course, is the renowned studio behind Wallace & GromitShaun the Sheep, and Chicken Run, celebrated for its distinctive stop-motion and clay animation techniques.

That 2027 might look far away, but it’ll be 2025 in just twenty days. Updates on this project are set to come in the future.

