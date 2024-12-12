Tetris DX joins NES Tetris on Nintendo Switch Online today

Advertisement

The line up of Tetris games on Nintendo Switch Online has grown by one more today, with Tetris DX from the Game Boy Color being added to the service.

This joins Tetris (NES) which was already announced a couple of weeks ago, but since then Nintendo have been able to get Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov together for a little video to introduce the two titles. Neat!

Tetris DX adds two new modes, Ultra Mode and 40 Lines as well as a single-player mode against the CPU. There’s also the addition on colour, which you know, is pretty big.

Just update your NES and Game Boy apps on the Switch get these games.