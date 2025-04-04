0

Nintendo delays Switch 2 preorders opening in the US, Australia unaffected

by Daniel VuckovicApril 4, 2025
Nintendo has delayed pre-orders in the United States due to a wave of new tariffs outlined by the current US administration. Pre-orders were meant to open next week on April 9 but have been delayed without a new date being set.

This does not affect pre-orders in Australia via Nintendo Australia which are still set to open on April 9th here, and other Australian retailers are already taking orders—no need to stress.

In a statement Nintendo says “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions, Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

The concern here is that these tariffs could make the Switch 2 even more expensive for Americans and possibly other countries in the supply chain. Not ideal.

