Our Switch 2 Predictions and more – Vookcast Episode #277

In the first episode of the Vookcast for 2025, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the year that was, make predictions for the year ahead, and talk about rumours that have popped up about the future of Nintendo hardware.



They also discuss the unfortunate state of the eShop, a long-awaited resolution for one Aussie developer, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions.



Relevant stories



– Unpacking and the eShop

– The Vooks Awards

– 2025 Switch games

– Vooks’ predictions

