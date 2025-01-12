0

Our Switch 2 Predictions and more – Vookcast Episode #277

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 12, 2025
Advertisement

In the first episode of the Vookcast for 2025, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the year that was, make predictions for the year ahead, and talk about rumours that have popped up about the future of Nintendo hardware.

They also discuss the unfortunate state of the eShop, a long-awaited resolution for one Aussie developer, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions.


Relevant stories

Unpacking and the eShop
The Vooks Awards
2025 Switch games 
Vooks’ predictions 

Send us a text

Support the show

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
17%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
33%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment