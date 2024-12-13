0

Okami is getting a sequel, with Hideki Kamiya as director

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 13, 2024
The legendary Okami is getting a sequel from a new development team, with Hideki Kamiya returning as the game director.

The untitled game was announced at today’s The Game Awards. It will be developed by Clovers, a new studio reviving the Clover name—used for the first time since 2006, when Capcom shut down the original team.

No release date or platforms have been announced yet. By the time it releases, we hope it’ll make its way to the next Nintendo system.

In case you were wondering, the Nintendo DS game Ōkamiden is considered a spiritual successor, not a direct sequel.

