Omega 6: The Triangle Stars comes to the west this February

A western release of Omega 6: The Triangle Stars has been confirmed, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch and Steam on February 28, 2025.

What is Omega 6: The Triangle Stars and why are we writing about it? Because it’s the first game from former Nintendo art director Takaya Imamura. He is responsible for the designs of Captain Falcon and the Star Fox team, and he also is responsible for the look of Majora’s Mask and many other iconic titles during his three decades at Nintendo.

Omega 6 is a retro-styled adventure game designed to look like a 16-bit classic, complete with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It follows the story of two androids on a mission to find a new home for the people of Earth.