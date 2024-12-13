Ninja Gaiden returns to its 2D roots in Ragebound

Advertisement

Ninja Gaiden is returning to its 2D roots with a new game, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which was announced this morning at The Game Awards.

Ragebound is being developed by The Game Kitchen, the studio behind Blasphemous, and published by Dotemu. The game will draw inspiration from the original NES version of Ninja Gaiden.

Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father’s will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu’s absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is due out mid-2025 and is coming to the Nintendo Switch, other consoles and the PC.