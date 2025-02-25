Happy 20th Birthday Nintendo DS – Vookcast Episode 279
Advertisement
In this very special episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, Luke, and special returning guest Ben as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the Nintendo DS.
They also discuss the latest the upcoming Pokémon Presents, a few new retro-style games, and the start of the slow death of the Switch. It’s all finished up with a very thematically appropriate round of Nintendo 20 Questions.
Relevant Stores
- Pokémon Presents
- Shinobi
- Samurai Pizza Cats
- Fantasy Life delayed lol
- Gold Points Dead
- Nintendo Switch Online Vouchers
- Pokémon TCG Robberies
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
- Luke: @renderman7 on Threads
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
- Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments