Happy 20th Birthday Nintendo DS – Vookcast Episode 279

by Team VooksFebruary 25, 2025
In this very special episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, Luke, and special returning guest Ben as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the Nintendo DS.

They also discuss the latest the upcoming Pokémon Presents, a few new retro-style games, and the start of the slow death of the Switch. It’s all finished up with a very thematically appropriate round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

