Donkey Kong Land III lands on Nintendo Switch Online today
Completing the trilogy in just a few weeks, Donkey Kong Land III has now been added to Nintendo Switch Online.
For everyone outside Japan, the Game Boy version of the game is available. However, Japanese players are receiving the Game Boy Color version. If you have a Japanese Nintendo Account, you can try out this version by downloading the Japanese Game Boy Switch Online app.
Originally released in 1997, Donkey Kong Land III features Dixie Kong and Kiddy Kong in starring roles. Will this mark the end of the Donkey Kong games being added, or could we see Donkey Kong Country (GBC), Donkey Kong Country(GBA), or even Donkey Kong (1994) join the lineup next?
Give the people what they want, Nintendo. Donkey Kong 64.
