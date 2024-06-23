The Zelda Zelda Nintendo Direct Recap (Vookcast #268)
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the recent June Nintendo Direct, including the announcement of a new Zelda Zelda game, Metroid Prime 4, Mario & Luigi, and so much more.
They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online, a strange PlayStation game coming to Switch, the names of remasters, and some classic games coming to Switch soon.
Relevant stories
- Nintendo Direct
- NSO Mega Man
- Leaker nonsense
- Lego Horizon Adventures
- Life is Strange
- Civilization VII
- Lollipop Chainsaw
- Shovel Knight
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Fear Effect
- Bubsy
Socials
Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
Find Vooks on social media and see how you can support the site here.
