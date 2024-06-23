38
The Zelda Zelda Nintendo Direct Recap (Vookcast #268)

by Team VooksJune 23, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the recent June Nintendo Direct, including the announcement of a new Zelda Zelda game, Metroid Prime 4, Mario & Luigi, and so much more.

They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online, a strange PlayStation game coming to Switch, the names of remasters, and some classic games coming to Switch soon.

