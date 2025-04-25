Marvelous USA confirms its Switch 2 titles are on the game card
While the vast majority of third party Nintendo Switch 2 games are Game Key Cards (or a code-in-a-box), one publisher is bucking that trend at least for now.
Marvelous USA has confirmed that all their Switch 2 titles they’ve announced so far will be actual good-old-fashioned physical games with game data on the card. This so far includes Daemon X Machina Titantic Scion, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (which is actually a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game). This is valid only for the game’s release “in the West”. Local listings of these titles are all nice and banner-less at the bottom meaning we’re set for them too.
We've seen some confusion about our upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 releases.— Marvelous USA (@marveloususa) April 24, 2025
Our physical editions for @runefactory, @storyofseasons, and @dxm_game in the West will feature the full game on the cartridge.
Hope that helps clear things up. 👍
Cyberpunk 2077 is the only other third party game at this stage that is included on the Game Card.
