Sid Meier’s Civilization VII launching on Switch in 2025
The next instalment in the legendary Civilization had been announced during the Summer Game Fest show this morning: and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch.
A teaser trailer Civilization VII was shown during the show, and more details about the game will be coming in August. So far only a small trailer was revealed.
The game itself is due out in 2025.
As the seventh mainline title in the franchise, Civilization VII is a 4X strategy game developed by the legendary team at Firaxis Games. Players establish their civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand their territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world.
