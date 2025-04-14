Over 800 games discounted during Nintendo’s Save & Play eShop sale

Advertisement

We back!

It was a bit rough there for a while—our eShop script broke due to changes Nintendo made to their API, which meant we couldn’t bring you the latest sales each week. But what a week to get it working again: there’s a big sale on now, packed with great games—even some from Nintendo!

It’s a “Save & Play” sale — no specific theme, but with Easter and the school holidays happening, we all know why it’s here. This sale might also be a good chance to use any leftover Gold Points, unless you’re saving them for Rhythm Heaven Groove. The last time we did one of these articles, there wasn’t a new Rhythm Heaven game on the horizon — what a world. Anything else happened in the world since then?

As usual, Nintendo’s highlights are here, and we’ll go through the list to find any good discounts on games we like, all-time lows, and anything else with a solid deal.

We’re going to spam ourselves before the bottom of the list too, if you love what we do – consider supporting the site.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/04) – 33% off

✚ EA Sports FC 25 (EA) – $26.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/04) – 70% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/04) – 33% off

✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 25% off

✚ Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/04) – 33% off

✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ MySims Cozy Bundle (Electronic Arts) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 30% off

✚ 51 Worldwide Games (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 30% off

✚ Dark Souls: Remastered (Bandai Nampo) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ LEGO City Undercover (WB ) – $7.19 (Usually $89.95, ends 27/04) – 92% off

✚ BRAVELY DEFAULT II (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/04) – 33% off

Vooks Team Highlights

All time lows

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/04) – 75% off

✚ Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $3.82 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/04) – 83% off

✚ Persona 5 Royal (SEGA) – $34.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 27/04) – 65% off

✚ Burnout Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $6.39 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/04) – 84% off

✚ DOOM (Bethesda) – $8.73 (Usually $34.95, ends 27/04) – 75% off

✚ Into the Breach (Subset Games) – $7.00 (Usually $17.50, ends 27/04) – 60% off

✚ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® (Bethesda) – $26.38 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/04) – 67% off

✚ Unicorn Overlord (SEGA) – $47.47 (Usually $94.45, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $13.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/04) – 65% off

✚ 20XX (Batterystaple) – $4.59 (Usually $22.99, ends 27/04) – 80% off

✚ Dave the Diver (Mintrocket) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/04) – 35% off

✚ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Super Evil Mega Corp) – $22.50 (Usually $45.55, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/04) – 80% off

✚ Grounded (Microsoft Studios) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (Electronic Arts) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/04) – 60% off

Other highlights

✚ Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (ZA/UM) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/04) – 70% off

✚ Portal: Companion Collection (Valve Corporation) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 27/04) – 75% off

✚ Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Activision) – $24.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/04) – 65% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ CARRION (Devolver Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/04) – 75% off

✚ Pentiment (Microsoft Studios) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 27/04) – 60% off

✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar Games) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/05) – 60% off

✚ Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (THQ Nordic) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 27/04) – 50% off

✚ WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 27/04) – 30% off



