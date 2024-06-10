Life is Strange Double Exposure announced, coming to the Switch later
Revealed this morning at the Xbox Game Showcase, Deck Nine Games’ Life is Strange is back with all new instalment that brings back the game’s original protagonist, Max.
Life is Strange Double Exposure will launch on other platforms on October 29th, however the Switch version will arrive at a later date.
Developed by Deck Nine Games, Life is Strange: Double Exposure is an all-new supernatural murder mystery that will excite both new and returning players.
Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time—a power she’s not used in years… instead Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again—in both versions of reality.
Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.
You can check it out in action below: