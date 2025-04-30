EB Games’ retro offering has arrived, here’s whats on offer

Advertisement

EB Games announced back in March that it would begin accepting retro game trades, and yesterday, the first wave of titles from that initiative went live. Four platforms are now supported: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and the sole Nintendo offering — the Wii.

Based on the current pricing, which includes consoles as well, the offering appears relatively fair. Given the abundance of Wii consoles and games out there, it’s not surprising to see not only a wide selection but also generally lower prices than you might typically expect from EB Games.

Availability is spotty, with some games available in-store and others only available for delivery. Press Start has published a list of all stores that will have consoles, games and accessories for sale, they won’t be at all stores just yet (or ever).

To compare prices, we looked at CeX and Cash Converters, keeping in mind that each store offers different levels of refurbishment (or none at all) and that the condition of games varies. EB Games also doesn’t guarantee a box or original packaging, whereas the other stores provide more specific listings, so you know exactly what you’re getting. Of course, prices can change at any time, so as of right now, here’s what we’ve got:

EB Games CeX Cash Converters Wii Sports $12.00 $5 (normal DVD case) $3-$9 Wii Fit (with Balance Board) $28 $20 $19 Mario Kart Wii $38 $35 (no wheel) $29-$49 Wii Console (with everything) $78* $89-90 $89-$99 Wii Sports Resort $24 $28-30 $15-$29 New Super Mario Bros. $44 $40 $40 Simpsons: Hit & Run (PS2) $44 $50-$95 $99-$129 PS2 Slim Console $178 $175-215 (depending on colour) $95-129

EB Games has been asking for games ranging from the NES to the Wii, and from the Game Boy to the 3DS, so hopefully we’ll see those appear soon.

*Console may or may not be a console that has GameCube controller support, the other sites seem to list the model more accurately.