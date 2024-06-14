Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP coming to the Switch this September
For the first time on a Nintendo platform, Grasshopper Manufacture’s Lollipop Chainsaw is coming to the Nintendo Switch this September
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will see the 2012 game brought to current consoles with an increase in resolution and reduction of load-times. There’s also changes to the gameplay with the chainsaw working faster, chained hits also now increase attach speed.
The game has the original graphics, as well as new pop art inspired art style (RePop) for damage effects making it less violent. New chainsaws, and even more costumes have been added to the game.
The game is out on September 26th, it’ll launch on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. It’ll be available digitally first, with a physical release to come (at some point).
Lollipop Chainsaw Repop is a remake of the original Lollipop Chainsaw (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda lead development as producer. Repop is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content.
Watch Juliet, a descendant of zombie hunters, as she fights alongside her boyfriend and family to stop a zombie apocalypse starting in her high school in “Juliet’s 18th Birthday.”
Quality of Life Improvements
- The resolution of the game has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.
- The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.
- The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.
- Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled, and an increased maximum ammo count of 99.
- The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game.
Additional Gameplay Content
- Separate from Original Mode, Repop adds “Repop Mode,” which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects.
- Unique new chainsaws with distinctly different features have been added.
- There are 30 costumes, more than the original game’s costume count. Combined with the addition of 4 new hair colors and 4 new chainsaws, this adds up to 750 different possible combinations.
- Juliet’s Room has been expanded with more features.
- A “Time Attack” mode with ranking feature has been added.