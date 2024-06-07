524
This month’s Game Boy update for Switch Online is mega: five Mega Man games

by Daniel VuckovicJune 7, 2024
This months additions to the Nintendo Switch Online library are all Game Boy and all Mega Man.

Mega Man: Dr. Wily’s Revenge, Mega Man II, Mega Man III, Mega Man IV and you guessed it, Mega Man V all join the service from today. Thankfully we’ve got rewind on these.

Looking at the release dates for these they were released between 1991 and 1993, although seemingly not in order depending on the region.

All five games are available now, all you need to do is update your Game Boy app to get them.

