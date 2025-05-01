LEGO Wario on the way alongside more Mario, Mario Kart sets later this year

Advertisement

Well, it’s about time—Wario is finally getting his very own LEGO set in the next wave of LEGO Mario, due to launch on August 1st. And that’s not all! There’s a Captain Toad set, a separate Castle Bowser set featuring Prince Florian from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and more. German retailer Lucky Bricks has spilled the beans. Here’s what’s new.

When we have full local pricing and better pictures, we’ll update this story.

Wario & King Boo – 72038

Prince Florian & Castle Bowser – 72042

Captain Toad’s Camp – 72040

Bowser’s Castle – 72039

Interactive LEGO Mario & Standard Kart – 72043

Party at Toad’s House – 72041

There’s also a new range of LEGO Animal Crossing sets including finally, Blather’s Museum.

Pricing is not available for Australia just yet, but judging by the pieces and similar sets that have released in the past you might be able to at least guess.