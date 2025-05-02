Nintendo issues Switch Firmware 20.0.1 to quickly fix error 2206-1015
Did you update to the massive 20.0.0 firmware earlier this week, only to be greeted with the dreaded error 2206-1015 (or 2206-1014) after rebooting your console? Good news—if your console still boots, firmware version 20.0.1 is here to save the day. Its sole purpose is to prevent that error from occurring.
If you’re already experiencing the error and can’t boot your console, you can update your Nintendo Switch in Recovery Mode, which should also resolve the issue. Still stuck? Contact Nintendo support—you likely won’t be the only one reaching out.
Nothing like a Friday deployment to get the heart racing.
