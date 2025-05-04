0

The Nintendo Switch 2 is now one month away

by Daniel VuckovicMay 4, 2025
It was only a month ago that we learned (almost) everything about the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Switch 2 Direct. We went hands-on with the console back in April, and now it’s just one month away from launch — with the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and more all arriving on June 5, 2025.

From now until launch, we’ll be tracking all the places to preorder a Switch 2, where to find the cheapest Switch 2 games, and rounding up the accessories you might want for the console. We’ve also got our Mega Guide to have a good look.

Next week, Aussies will also get their first hands-on experience with the console at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in Melbourne. Applications to attend have long since closed, and the waitlist has also been closed as well. Hands up if you’re going!

31 days to go.

