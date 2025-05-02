0

Nintendo Download Updates (W18) Well Buttered

by Daniel VuckovicMay 2, 2025
It’s a bit of a lull of releases right now, we’re between two consoles, and May is usually a bit quiet.

Not sure what it is about this week’s releases, even after we filter out of the slop there just seems to be a lot of games that “exist” and could be just made up – but probably aren’t. Maybe.

This week’s highlights: CATO: Buttered Cat looks like terrific fun, and has great reviews back from its Steam release. Shotgun Cop Man comes from the developer of My Friend Pedro, and also has been getting good reviews.

Current PriceUsual Price
１-２-３ ｏｒ ４-５-６$5.00
Arcade Archives SUPER XEVIOUS$10.50
Beyond Memories – Tales From the Heart$3.92$19.60
Blazing Trail$15.60$19.50
Bosorka$8.99$9.99
Bunker 22$15.00
CATO: Buttered Cat$16.15$17.95
Cooking Companions$18.96$23.70
Countryball Game$5.50$11.00
CRYKEN part2$2.10
CybeRage$7.50
CybeRage: Definitive Edition$9.00$18.00
EARTH SAVER$9.00
EGGCONSOLE MIRAI PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Endless Monday: Dreams and Deadlines$13.05$14.50
ESCAPE BACKROOMS: DARKNESS HORROR$4.89$6.99
Escape Game The Nostalgic Cafe$6.74$13.49
Fantasy Grove$5.99
Fit and Fry$5.25$7.50
Gnomes and Knights$12.00
Golf Up Tropical$6.30$10.50
Hidden Capybaras with Orange: Collection$8.99
Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki$27.00
HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star -Complete Edition-$14.70
Hypotheses on the Symmetry between Vision and Hands$2.99
Jack Barau$14.62$19.50
Kakureza Library$7.50
Kitten Lost Her Box$2.70$3.00
Korean Drone Flying Tour Donggeom-do$1.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Hwado-myeon$1.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ilsan Lake Park$1.50
Korean Drone Flying Tour Sogeumgang$7.50
Max Cyber Shooter$4.49$11.99
MotoGP™25$69.95
Mystic Pathways$5.25$7.50
NekoNeko Girls$2.79$4.65
Nico Saves The State$6.00$7.50
Ogu and the Secret Forest$36.50
Pixel Game Maker Series GIRI Jump Extreme$6.75$7.50
Reel it! Fishing$7.30$10.22
Royal Romances: Endless Winter CE$17.85
Seedsow Lullaby$24.03$30.04
Shotgun Cop Man$15.00
Slide Defenders$4.27$9.99
Spellcaster University$24.00$30.00
Splatter Blocks$1.59
Sprint for Survival$3.75
Squirrel Madness$5.99$11.99
Stasis Valley$13.35
The Meownth$1.50$15.00
Trainlax: Railway Puzzle Simulator$15.00
Urban Showdown$3.75
Witching Stone$17.40

