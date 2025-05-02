Nintendo Download Updates (W18) Well Buttered
It’s a bit of a lull of releases right now, we’re between two consoles, and May is usually a bit quiet.
Not sure what it is about this week’s releases, even after we filter out of the slop there just seems to be a lot of games that “exist” and could be just made up – but probably aren’t. Maybe.
This week’s highlights: CATO: Buttered Cat looks like terrific fun, and has great reviews back from its Steam release. Shotgun Cop Man comes from the developer of My Friend Pedro, and also has been getting good reviews.
