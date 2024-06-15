Yacht Club Games reveals new DX version of Shovel Knight, DLC and more coming soon

Advertisement

This weekend, Yacht Club Games held its very own Direct-style broadcast announcing a number of new projects and updates on others.

The biggest news includes Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX, a brand new enhanced edition of the original with 20 new playable characters, online multiplayer, save and rewind states, cheats and more. There’s no release date for it just yet, however.

The company also confirmed there is a new Shovel Knight game in development, it said to “honour the legacy” of the series that will “launch Shovel Knight into a new dimensions of gaming”.

New DLC for Shovel Knight Dig is due soon, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is also getting more DLC soon as well. There was also an update on Mina The Hollower, however a gameplay reveal is still a little while away.

All of the Shovel Knight games are currently 50% off as well:

✚ Shovel Knight Dig – $20.62 (Usually $41.25, ends 27/06) – 50% off

✚ Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/06) – 50% off

✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $28.99 (Usually $57.99, ends 27/06) – 50% off