Switch 2 will offer 258 user profiles icons at launch
Nintendo has been releasing a new piece of Nintendo Switch 2 information each day through their new Nintendo Today! app since the Nintendo Direct last month. Usually, it’s been a 3D render of the console, controllers, or accessories.
Today, it’s something a little different: all the new icons you’ll be able to choose from for your user profile. There will now be 258 different icons to choose from—an increase of 111 over the original Switch. You’ll still be able to make your own icons using your Mii, or get additional icons if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, of course.
Here’s everything added to the Switch 2 in one big image—who can you spot?
