Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W18) Bundle Force
The Play and Save sale is over, which means we’re back to the regular rhythm of weekly deals—assuming there are any good ones, of course. If it’s all rubbish, we’ll probably keep skipping those weeks.
During the “downtime,” we took the opportunity to fix a few things. The list of games on sale now correctly links to titles that are bundles. Ever wondered why something on our list just wouldn’t load properly? That was the issue—and now it’s fixed.
We’re also testing a new blacklist for publishers. At the moment, there’s just one entry as a test, but as we identify more AI slop publishers, we’ll add them to the list. To be clear, we’re not trying to be overly opinionated—this blacklist is only for publishers that push out blatant slop, stolen games, or asset flip junk. Just because a publisher has a few (or many) bad games doesn’t mean they’ll end up on the list—we’re only cutting out the truly worthless stuff.
Speaking of, our highlights aren’t trash – and here’s what we’ve spotted on sale this week.
This week’s highlights: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is a massive 90% off down to just $7.99, Neo Cab down 85% off to just $4.49.
It’s May, and May 4th is almost here which means Star Wars is on sale, Episode I Racer for just $8, The Force Unleashed for $12, the Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle which is fairly new is just $22.50. A good range.
Anything else take your fancy?
|Game Name / Publisher
|Current
|Regular
|Sale Ends
|% off
|0 Degrees (eastasiasoft)
|$1.50
|$7.49
|15/05
|80%
|1000 Questions Quiz! national flag (TT)
|$7.25
|$14.50
|28/05
|50%
|112th Seed (eastasiasoft)
|$1.50
|$7.49
|15/05
|80%
|1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|7th Sector (Sometimes You)
|$15.00
|$30.00
|21/05
|50%
|A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games)
|$8.00
|$20.00
|12/05
|60%
|ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|21/05
|90%
|AXS (Max Interactive Studio)
|$13.99
|$19.99
|29/05
|30%
|Ace Invaders (Max Interactive Studio)
|$8.39
|$11.99
|29/05
|30%
|Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR Games)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|18/05
|50%
|Aery – Peace of Mind 2 (EpiXR Games)
|$9.96
|$19.93
|18/05
|50%
|Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games)
|$8.49
|$16.99
|18/05
|50%
|Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (Microids)
|$6.99
|$34.99
|21/05
|80%
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids)
|$11.99
|$59.99
|21/05
|80%
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK)
|$1.50
|$24.99
|30/05
|94%
|Air Hockey (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|28/05
|80%
|Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo (Microids)
|$11.99
|$59.95
|21/05
|80%
|Animal Bomber (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games)
|$1.50
|$22.50
|26/05
|93%
|Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|21/05
|50%
|Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|80%
|Asterix Maxi Collection (Microids)
|$70.79
|$84.95
|11/05
|17%
|BIG Kids & Toddlers Educational Learning Games Collection Bundle 5-in-1(McPeppergames)
|$45.00
|$60.00
|28/05
|25%
|BLACK BIRD (Onion Games)
|$16.79
|$23.99
|13/05
|30%
|BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (Microids)
|$4.19
|$27.99
|21/05
|85%
|Bakery Master (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio)
|$10.50
|$15.00
|29/05
|30%
|Behind The Screen (COSEN)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|15/05
|80%
|Ben 10 (Outright Games)
|$22.50
|$37.50
|15/05
|40%
|Beyond Memories – Tale of the Lost Souls (EpiXR Games)
|$3.92
|$19.60
|18/05
|80%
|Beyond a Steel Sky (Microids)
|$11.99
|$59.95
|21/05
|80%
|Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 6 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$12.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|20%
|Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 7 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$12.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|20%
|Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack (McPeppergames)
|$56.25
|$75.00
|28/05
|25%
|Big Top Best Kids Games Bundle (McPeppergames)
|$112.38
|$149.85
|28/05
|25%
|Big Watermelon Match (Max Interactive Studio)
|$2.79
|$3.99
|29/05
|30%
|Big XXL Kids Games Collection Bundle 11-in-1 Educational Children Learning Fun(McPeppergames)
|$82.50
|$110.00
|28/05
|25%
|Bitmaster (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|21/05
|50%
|Blastful (Playstige Interactive)
|$2.40
|$6.00
|20/05
|60%
|Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games)
|$2.70
|$9.00
|28/05
|70%
|Blow Up Monsters (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|BookyPets Legends (DevilishGames)
|$18.00
|$30.00
|28/05
|40%
|Bowling (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Boxing Champs (Raz Games)
|$2.87
|$11.50
|29/05
|75%
|BraveMatch (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|20/05
|60%
|Brawl Chess (RedDeer.Games)
|$2.99
|$15.00
|13/05
|80%
|Bubble Wizard Saga (Max Interactive Studio)
|$4.54
|$6.49
|29/05
|30%
|Bullet Hell Action Roguelites (Stingbot Games)
|$15.75
|$22.50
|29/05
|30%
|Bullet Trail (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Burger Master (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape)
|$1.65
|$7.99
|11/05
|79%
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$12.79
|$79.95
|15/05
|84%
|Car Games for Kids & Toddlers Bundle 3 in 1 (McPeppergames)
|$33.75
|$45.00
|28/05
|25%
|Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator (Kiwi Production)
|$2.99
|$11.99
|13/05
|75%
|Caretaker (Playstige Interactive)
|$4.80
|$12.00
|20/05
|60%
|Castle Heroes (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.57
|$4.50
|29/05
|65%
|Caveman Tales (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Chess (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Classic Checkers (Piotr Skalski)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|29/05
|80%
|Classic Solitaire (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Clea (Sekai Games)
|$11.25
|$22.50
|12/05
|50%
|Clea 2 (Sekai Games)
|$9.75
|$19.50
|12/05
|50%
|Clutter 1000 (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Codename: Ocean Keeper (RetroStyle Games)
|$12.60
|$18.00
|16/05
|30%
|Color Your World (Mindscape)
|$1.65
|$7.99
|11/05
|79%
|Colorizing: Animals (D-Games)
|$4.49
|$10.50
|28/05
|57%
|Connect It! (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.57
|$4.50
|29/05
|65%
|Cookulo (Adrian Corpuz)
|$5.62
|$7.50
|21/05
|25%
|Curve Racer (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada – (Onion Games)
|$18.86
|$26.95
|13/05
|30%
|Death Motel (Playstige Interactive)
|$1.50
|$3.75
|20/05
|60%
|Decarnation (Shiro Games)
|$11.25
|$22.50
|08/05
|50%
|Defoliation (COSEN)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|15/05
|80%
|Destination Paradise (Ocean Media)
|$12.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|20%
|Destruction (COSEN)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|15/05
|80%
|Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$7.99
|$79.95
|15/05
|90%
|Dino Ranch – Ride to the Rescue (Microids)
|$16.79
|$55.99
|21/05
|70%
|Dirt Bike Retro (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea)
|$1.50
|$9.75
|27/05
|85%
|Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea)
|$1.50
|$9.75
|27/05
|85%
|Doraemon Story of Seasons (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$23.98
|$79.95
|15/05
|70%
|Down in Bermuda (YAK)
|$1.50
|$24.99
|30/05
|94%
|Dragon Snakes (My Next Games)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|29/05
|75%
|DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (toydea)
|$11.99
|$29.99
|27/05
|60%
|Dreaming Canvas (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|20/05
|60%
|Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|29/05
|50%
|Dull Grey (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|21/05
|50%
|Dungeon Bricker (Piotr Skalski)
|$2.10
|$6.00
|29/05
|65%
|Dungeon Escape (eastasiasoft)
|$1.50
|$7.49
|15/05
|80%
|Dungeon of the Endless (PLAYDIGIOUS)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|15/05
|80%
|Dungeon’s Hell (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.57
|$4.50
|29/05
|65%
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames)
|$2.99
|$14.99
|15/05
|80%
|EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX)
|$24.00
|$48.00
|27/05
|50%
|Embracelet (Machineboy)
|$8.25
|$16.50
|07/05
|50%
|Empire Invasion (Piotr Skalski)
|$3.90
|$19.50
|29/05
|80%
|Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids)
|$8.99
|$59.95
|21/05
|85%
|Escape Route (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|21/05
|50%
|Eternal Light (moesoft)
|$32.36
|$38.99
|16/05
|17%
|Europa (Future Friends Games)
|$15.75
|$22.50
|14/05
|30%
|Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES)
|$15.75
|$22.50
|28/05
|30%
|Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games)
|$7.48
|$29.95
|08/05
|75%
|FRAMED Collection (Fellow Traveller)
|$13.50
|$15.00
|14/05
|10%
|Fables Mosaic: Cinderella (Ocean Media)
|$8.40
|$10.50
|28/05
|20%
|Fables Mosaic: Rapunzel (Ocean Media)
|$8.40
|$10.50
|28/05
|20%
|Fae Farm (Phoenix Labs)
|$46.79
|$77.99
|14/05
|40%
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Family Chess (RedDeer.Games)
|$2.99
|$30.00
|13/05
|90%
|Family Vacation 2: Road Trip (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Feudal Alloy (Attu Games)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|28/05
|90%
|Final Exerion (City Connection)
|$11.25
|$22.50
|08/05
|50%
|Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|80%
|Fire & Water (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$1.80
|$18.00
|28/05
|90%
|Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|30/05
|85%
|Flashback (Microids)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|21/05
|90%
|Fluxteria (Playstige Interactive)
|$4.20
|$10.50
|20/05
|60%
|Flying Hero X (EpiXR Games)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|18/05
|50%
|Forward To The Sky (COSEN)
|$12.00
|$60.00
|15/05
|80%
|Fun Pack (Cube Games)
|$2.34
|$18.00
|20/05
|87%
|GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES)
|$2.24
|$7.49
|28/05
|70%
|GENSEISUIKODEN PLUS (DAEWON MEDIA)
|$25.20
|$31.50
|15/05
|20%
|GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection)
|$3.39
|$9.99
|08/05
|66%
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids)
|$9.00
|$45.00
|21/05
|80%
|Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny (Mindscape)
|$1.65
|$7.99
|11/05
|79%
|Genesis Noir (Fellow Traveller)
|$4.50
|$22.50
|14/05
|80%
|Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Fellow Traveller)
|$7.17
|$20.49
|14/05
|65%
|Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games)
|$3.15
|$4.50
|15/05
|30%
|Grabitoons! (Entalto Studios)
|$6.00
|$12.00
|15/05
|50%
|Grand Mountain Adventure (Microids)
|$10.50
|$52.50
|21/05
|80%
|GraviFire (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|21/05
|50%
|Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute (City Connection)
|$10.12
|$22.50
|08/05
|55%
|Gunslugs (Orange Pixel)
|$7.19
|$11.99
|08/05
|40%
|Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel)
|$7.20
|$12.00
|08/05
|40%
|Haiku, the Robot (MisterMorrisGames)
|$11.98
|$29.95
|13/05
|60%
|Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D)
|$5.25
|$15.00
|08/05
|65%
|Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX)
|$42.75
|$85.50
|27/05
|50%
|Head Games (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Heart of the Woods (Sekai Games)
|$17.85
|$25.50
|12/05
|30%
|Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel)
|$6.00
|$10.00
|08/05
|40%
|Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories)
|$1.50
|$14.99
|13/05
|90%
|Highway Haste (Piotr Skalski)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|29/05
|80%
|Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts (P2 Entertainment)
|$2.14
|$21.49
|25/05
|90%
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard (Outright Games)
|$16.87
|$37.50
|15/05
|55%
|Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games)
|$2.49
|$9.99
|06/05
|75%
|I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games)
|$2.22
|$14.85
|12/05
|85%
|Illuminaria (Selva Interactive)
|$7.87
|$22.50
|15/05
|65%
|In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller)
|$5.62
|$22.50
|14/05
|75%
|Infected run to Survive: Zombie Apocalypse Survival Story Shooter Dead Cry(Testagamercreations)
|$4.49
|$7.50
|14/05
|40%
|Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|15/05
|60%
|Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES)
|$4.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|70%
|Isolomus (Sometimes You)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|21/05
|50%
|JDM Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games (Erlano)
|$1.99
|$5.99
|15/05
|67%
|JigSaw Abundance (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|20/05
|60%
|JigSaw Solace (Playstige Interactive)
|$2.40
|$6.00
|20/05
|60%
|Jigsaw Finale (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|20/05
|60%
|Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (Mindscape)
|$2.39
|$7.99
|11/05
|70%
|Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! (Mindscape)
|$2.39
|$7.99
|11/05
|70%
|Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|80%
|KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son (G-MODE)
|$3.30
|$6.60
|27/05
|50%
|Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft)
|$2.24
|$7.49
|15/05
|70%
|Ki11er Clutter (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Kingdom of Arcadia (eastasiasoft)
|$2.24
|$8.99
|15/05
|75%
|Kolumno (DevilishGames)
|$1.80
|$3.00
|28/05
|40%
|Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller)
|$7.65
|$25.50
|14/05
|70%
|Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story (AbsoDev)
|$6.93
|$10.50
|17/05
|34%
|Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures (Mindscape)
|$7.49
|$29.99
|11/05
|75%
|Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$13.98
|$55.95
|15/05
|75%
|Little Squire’s Quests (Max Interactive Studio)
|$10.43
|$14.90
|29/05
|30%
|Lots Of Things Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|28/05
|80%
|Lots of Things 2 Travel and Search Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|50%
|Luna’s Fishing Garden (AbsoDev)
|$7.92
|$12.00
|17/05
|34%
|Lyrica (COSEN)
|$5.70
|$28.50
|15/05
|80%
|Lyrica2 Stars Align (COSEN)
|$7.20
|$36.00
|15/05
|80%
|MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE (Microids)
|$4.50
|$30.00
|21/05
|85%
|Magical Maze (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Manitas Kitchen (Entalto Studios)
|$9.49
|$18.99
|15/05
|50%
|Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape)
|$2.39
|$11.99
|11/05
|80%
|Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape)
|$1.65
|$7.99
|11/05
|79%
|Maze with cube (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Meganoid (Orange Pixel)
|$6.59
|$10.99
|08/05
|40%
|Memory Lane (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|20/05
|60%
|Memory Lane 2 (Playstige Interactive)
|$2.40
|$6.00
|20/05
|60%
|Merchant of the Skies (AbsoDev)
|$14.85
|$22.50
|17/05
|34%
|Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy)
|$4.50
|$9.00
|07/05
|50%
|Mind Maze (Sometimes You)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|21/05
|50%
|MindSeize (First Press Games)
|$15.74
|$22.49
|11/05
|30%
|Mon Amour (Onion Games)
|$9.09
|$12.99
|13/05
|30%
|Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace (Ocean Media)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|28/05
|90%
|Moon Lander (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? (Sekai Games)
|$15.00
|$37.50
|12/05
|60%
|My Universe Discovery Collection 2 (Microids)
|$18.00
|$120.00
|21/05
|85%
|Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$7.48
|$29.95
|15/05
|75%
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$7.73
|$30.95
|15/05
|75%
|NEW Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja (Microids)
|$9.00
|$45.00
|21/05
|80%
|NINJA SLAYER NEO-SAITAMA IN FLAMES (KADOKAWA)
|$23.60
|$29.50
|12/05
|20%
|Neo Cab (Fellow Traveller)
|$4.49
|$29.99
|14/05
|85%
|NeonLore (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.60
|$9.00
|20/05
|60%
|Nerved (Playstige Interactive)
|$5.40
|$13.50
|20/05
|60%
|Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn)
|$8.10
|$27.00
|28/05
|70%
|Night Vision (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Nirvana Pilot Yume (RedDeer.Games)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|14/05
|80%
|No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller)
|$3.90
|$19.50
|14/05
|80%
|Northgard (Shiro Games)
|$14.70
|$52.50
|08/05
|72%
|OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA)
|$15.00
|$37.50
|08/05
|60%
|Off And On Again (subSilico)
|$3.96
|$6.60
|29/05
|40%
|One Last Memory (EpiXR Games)
|$7.49
|$14.99
|18/05
|50%
|One Person Story (Drageus Games)
|$1.50
|$4.50
|26/05
|67%
|One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$10.79
|$89.95
|15/05
|88%
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Outright Games)
|$33.00
|$60.00
|15/05
|45%
|POOL (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|28/05
|80%
|Paint (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Paint By Pixel (Ocean Media)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|50%
|Panty Party (COSEN)
|$4.38
|$21.90
|15/05
|80%
|Paradise Killer (Fellow Traveller)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|14/05
|75%
|Party Games (Sabec)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|28/05
|70%
|Party Games: 15 in 1 (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Party Trivia (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|28/05
|80%
|Piano (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Pinball Big Splash (Max Interactive Studio)
|$3.15
|$4.50
|29/05
|30%
|Pixel Head Soccer (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Pocket Races (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Pretty Girls Pop Match (eastasiasoft)
|$5.39
|$8.99
|15/05
|40%
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness (Microids)
|$5.90
|$59.00
|21/05
|90%
|Project Snaqe (Cube Games)
|$1.50
|$6.00
|20/05
|75%
|Promo Pack 2×1 (Cube Games)
|$2.00
|$8.00
|20/05
|75%
|Puzzle Frenzy (Playstige Interactive)
|$3.00
|$7.50
|20/05
|60%
|Puzzle Plowing A Field (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Puzzle Vacations: Ireland (Ocean Media)
|$1.80
|$18.00
|28/05
|90%
|QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~ (Sekai Games)
|$20.29
|$28.99
|12/05
|30%
|Qube Qross (Poly Poly Games)
|$4.50
|$9.00
|21/05
|50%
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames)
|$9.99
|$49.95
|15/05
|80%
|Ragdoll Fighter (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Ratyrinth (eastasiasoft)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|15/05
|50%
|Residual (Orange Pixel)
|$19.20
|$32.00
|08/05
|40%
|Retimed (Stray Fawn)
|$6.21
|$20.70
|28/05
|70%
|Robotech The Macross Saga HD Edition (GPC Games)
|$7.79
|$12.99
|07/05
|40%
|Robox (Sabec)
|$3.33
|$16.65
|28/05
|80%
|Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition (Sekai Games)
|$34.99
|$69.99
|12/05
|50%
|Ruvato : Original Complex (DAEWON MEDIA)
|$1.84
|$18.45
|15/05
|90%
|Ryan’s Rescue Squad (Outright Games)
|$27.00
|$60.00
|15/05
|55%
|SHMUPS PACK 2X1 (Cube Games)
|$2.34
|$18.00
|20/05
|87%
|STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer (Aspyr)
|$8.22
|$20.55
|10/05
|60%
|STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast™ (Aspyr)
|$5.40
|$13.50
|10/05
|60%
|STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (Aspyr)
|$12.00
|$30.00
|10/05
|60%
|STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic Bundle (Aspyr)
|$13.91
|$39.75
|10/05
|65%
|STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™ (Aspyr)
|$9.00
|$22.50
|10/05
|60%
|STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™ & Republic Commando™ Bundle (Aspyr)
|$22.50
|$45.00
|10/05
|50%
|STAR WARS™: Grand Collection (Aspyr)
|$105.00
|$210.00
|10/05
|50%
|STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ (Aspyr)
|$7.50
|$18.75
|10/05
|60%
|STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords (Aspyr)
|$8.40
|$21.00
|10/05
|60%
|STAR WARS™: Prequel Pack (Aspyr)
|$48.75
|$97.50
|10/05
|50%
|STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ (Aspyr)
|$12.00
|$30.00
|10/05
|60%
|STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (City Connection)
|$2.49
|$9.99
|08/05
|75%
|SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$27.98
|$69.95
|15/05
|60%
|SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$11.19
|$69.95
|15/05
|84%
|Scrap Riders (Microids)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|21/05
|80%
|Seaking Hunter (COSEN)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|15/05
|80%
|Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp)
|$19.98
|$33.30
|29/05
|40%
|Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II (Max Interactive Studio)
|$9.09
|$12.99
|29/05
|30%
|Shinobi Blade (Max Interactive Studio)
|$10.49
|$14.99
|29/05
|30%
|Silk (Huey Games)
|$3.74
|$14.99
|06/05
|75%
|Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel)
|$3.60
|$6.00
|08/05
|40%
|Skull Rogue (Drageus Games)
|$1.50
|$4.50
|26/05
|67%
|Slash Ninja (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Soulblight (My Next Games)
|$5.62
|$22.50
|29/05
|75%
|Space Grunts (Orange Pixel)
|$12.60
|$21.00
|08/05
|40%
|Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Minis)
|$1.50
|$13.50
|30/05
|89%
|Spirit Roots (Drageus Games)
|$1.50
|$10.50
|26/05
|86%
|Spitlings (HandyGames)
|$4.50
|$22.50
|15/05
|80%
|Splash Cars (eastasiasoft)
|$2.94
|$10.50
|15/05
|72%
|Sprout Valley (RedDeer.Games)
|$2.99
|$27.00
|13/05
|89%
|Spy Alarm (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)
|$15.36
|$21.95
|12/05
|30%
|Star Wars™ Pinball (Zen Studios)
|$15.75
|$45.00
|10/05
|65%
|Stardash (Orange Pixel)
|$6.00
|$10.00
|08/05
|40%
|Steam Prison (HuneX)
|$41.70
|$83.40
|27/05
|50%
|Stickin’ the Landing (Entalto Studios)
|$6.00
|$12.00
|15/05
|50%
|Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror (Testagamercreations)
|$4.49
|$15.00
|15/05
|70%
|Suhoshin (No More 500)
|$4.44
|$22.20
|15/05
|80%
|Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel)
|$1.56
|$12.00
|29/05
|87%
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel)
|$1.80
|$9.00
|29/05
|80%
|Super Chariot (Microids)
|$2.23
|$22.35
|21/05
|90%
|Super Punch (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|Super Puzzle Pack (Mindscape)
|$7.49
|$29.99
|11/05
|75%
|Super Rebellion (Cube Games)
|$1.50
|$10.00
|20/05
|85%
|Sweet Bakery Tycoon (Baltoro Games)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|30/05
|80%
|Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids)
|$7.19
|$47.95
|21/05
|85%
|TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (City Connection)
|$3.39
|$9.99
|08/05
|66%
|TURN TACK (DAEWON MEDIA)
|$1.84
|$18.45
|15/05
|90%
|Table Tennis (Sabec)
|$2.70
|$13.50
|28/05
|80%
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$17.98
|$44.95
|15/05
|60%
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$15.99
|$79.95
|15/05
|80%
|Tank Battle Retro (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$7.50
|29/05
|80%
|Tankorama (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|The Bad Parents (TrueMotion Interactive)
|$3.00
|$12.00
|28/05
|75%
|The Church in the Darkness (Fellow Traveller)
|$3.00
|$30.00
|14/05
|90%
|The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN)
|$12.30
|$61.50
|15/05
|80%
|The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games)
|$3.99
|$15.99
|06/05
|75%
|The Room (Fireproof Games)
|$2.39
|$11.99
|20/05
|80%
|The Room Two (Fireproof Games)
|$2.39
|$11.99
|20/05
|80%
|The Sisters – Party of the Year (Microids)
|$18.00
|$60.00
|21/05
|70%
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf (Microids)
|$13.99
|$69.95
|21/05
|80%
|The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller)
|$2.58
|$17.25
|14/05
|85%
|Thinking of You Beyond Time (moesoft)
|$32.36
|$38.99
|16/05
|17%
|Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames)
|$4.50
|$22.50
|15/05
|80%
|Toby: The Secret Mine (Attu Games)
|$1.50
|$14.99
|28/05
|90%
|Tomb Sweeper (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.57
|$4.50
|29/05
|65%
|Toy Rider (EpiXR Games)
|$8.49
|$16.99
|18/05
|50%
|Ultimate Children Fun Pack Games Collection 6 in 1 (McPeppergames)
|$41.17
|$54.90
|28/05
|25%
|Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ (Sekai Games)
|$9.00
|$45.00
|12/05
|80%
|Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE GAMES)
|$2.24
|$7.49
|28/05
|70%
|WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~ (Sekai Games)
|$18.75
|$37.50
|12/05
|50%
|Wacky Run (Piotr Skalski)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|29/05
|50%
|War-Torn Dreams (Playstige Interactive)
|$4.20
|$10.50
|20/05
|60%
|Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Wildlife Adventures Collection – 3 in 1 (Microids)
|$19.99
|$99.95
|21/05
|80%
|Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship (Mindscape)
|$11.99
|$39.99
|11/05
|70%
|Without Escape (eastasiasoft)
|$1.50
|$7.49
|15/05
|80%
|Yesterday Origins (Microids)
|$2.23
|$22.35
|21/05
|90%
|Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|28/05
|90%
|Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media)
|$1.50
|$3.00
|28/05
|50%
|fault – milestone one (Sekai Games)
|$13.50
|$22.50
|12/05
|40%
|moon (Onion Games)
|$18.19
|$25.99
|13/05
|30%