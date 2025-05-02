Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W18) Bundle Force

Advertisement

The Play and Save sale is over, which means we’re back to the regular rhythm of weekly deals—assuming there are any good ones, of course. If it’s all rubbish, we’ll probably keep skipping those weeks.

During the “downtime,” we took the opportunity to fix a few things. The list of games on sale now correctly links to titles that are bundles. Ever wondered why something on our list just wouldn’t load properly? That was the issue—and now it’s fixed.

We’re also testing a new blacklist for publishers. At the moment, there’s just one entry as a test, but as we identify more AI slop publishers, we’ll add them to the list. To be clear, we’re not trying to be overly opinionated—this blacklist is only for publishers that push out blatant slop, stolen games, or asset flip junk. Just because a publisher has a few (or many) bad games doesn’t mean they’ll end up on the list—we’re only cutting out the truly worthless stuff.

Speaking of, our highlights aren’t trash – and here’s what we’ve spotted on sale this week.

This week’s highlights: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition is a massive 90% off down to just $7.99, Neo Cab down 85% off to just $4.49.

It’s May, and May 4th is almost here which means Star Wars is on sale, Episode I Racer for just $8, The Force Unleashed for $12, the Bounty Hunter & Republic Commando Bundle which is fairly new is just $22.50. A good range.

Anything else take your fancy?