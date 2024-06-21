Fear Effect coming to Switch in 2025

Advertisement

Now there’s a game you don’t hear about every day. The original PlayStation game Fear Effect is returning, and it’s coming to the Switch and other platforms in 2025.

Released in 2000 and developed by Kronos Digital Entertainment, the game eventually ended up in Square Enix’s portfolio. Fear Effect uses a mix of untextured graphics to emulate cel-shading and also incorporates full-motion video for a unique look. The original two games have never been on a Nintendo system before.

A lost classic finally returns. Fear Effect challenged assumptions on game aesthetics and art style when it debuted on PlayStation, and decades later its extraordinary blend of cell-shading and motion video still dazzles the eye… and the mind. Gunplay and magic meet in this groundbreaking action/adventure.

It’ll be released by physically and digitally in 2025.