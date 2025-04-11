Streets of Rage and two more Mega Drive games added to Nintendo Switch Online

Advertisement

It’s been a long time between drinks for Sega Mega Drive fans, but this Friday we’re getting three more games added to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup—one we were sure was already there, but apparently not.

Nintendo has added Streets of Rage, Super Thunder Blade, and ESWAT: City Under Siege for subscribers with the Expansion Pack. You’ll need to update the Mega Drive app to access them.

Just in case you were wondering: despite the rename to Nintendo Classics, the Sega Mega Drive lineup will still work on the Switch 2 as well.