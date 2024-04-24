Vooks merch now available, support the site

Advertisement

People have been asking for Vooks merch for years—not many people, but it’s always something we wanted to offer but couldn’t find the right way to do it. So now we have the Vooks Merch shop with a range of cool things that we would buy ourselves (and have!).

We’ve made the margin on it as low as possible, so we get a little for each item. But we really just wanted to offer a way for people to buy something to support the site and wear it out and around . Plus, you know you want this hat.

All of the shirts are available in a range of colours, not just the blues and purples we’ve selected for the store.

Like with anything, shipping is the killer and we’ve tried to pick products that are made and shipped from Australia so the costs are low. But there are so many cool products that aren’t made here as well.

Check out the store here.

The store is operated by Forthwall, they handle all the transactions and security.