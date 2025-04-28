Uniqlo brings back some classic Mario themed shirts

Advertisement

Clothing group Uniqlo have announced that their UT ARCHIVE range is back, and this time adds some Mario love to its line-up. The range is designed as a way for them to reprint some older designs, which have in the past included Mobile Suit Gundam, Peanuts and in the gaming space Animal Crossing and Monster Hunter.

The new collection is available now online and in-stores, with kids shirts priced at $19.90 and adult shirts priced at $24.90. However, before you run out to pick up one of the designs for your adult form, just know that they only go up to XL in size, with them tending to run a little on the smaller scale of that.

Here are the options for the kids range:

Here are the options for the adults range: