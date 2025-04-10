0

Nintendo Download Updates (W15) Back 2 It

by Daniel VuckovicApril 10, 2025
Advertisement

Things have been a little crazy, so the last few weeks we’ve had to skip over the new releases, now with things a little quiet, at least for a little while regular updates will resume. In the past few weeks we missed out on Rift of the NecroDancer, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered and Disney Villains Cursed Café.

With that being said, it’s time to see what’s the big releases this week.

This week’s highlights: Star Overdrive is probably the biggest game, this open world hoverboarding adventure featured in the last Nintendo Direct and looks quite fun. Promise Mascot Agency comes from the Paradise Killer team and is another open-world game but with some management mixed in. We’ve also got Pocket Bravery, and SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL.

If there’s anything else worth pointing out, maybe we missed? Let us know in the comments.

CurrentlyUsually
All in Abyss: Judge the Fake$21.15$23.50
All in Abyss: Judge the Fake – Digital Deluxe Edition$31.42$34.92
Arcade Archives GANGBUSTERS$10.50
Battlefield Waltz$75.00
Battlefield Waltz Digital Deluxe Edition$90.00
Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy$59.95
Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy – Deluxe Edition$69.95
Can I crash at your place? おしかけねーちゃん$40.40
Detective From The Crypt$15.00
Dreamless Girl$12.00$15.00
EGGCONSOLE PYRAMID WARP MSX$9.00
Electronics Supermarket Simulator$6.79$16.99
GIRLS MADE PUDDING$12.03$14.50
Gladiators Simulator : The Champions of Liberty$15.99
Gunspectre$4.50
Hook: Complete Edition$6.00
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo$2.40
Korean Drone Flying Tour Yumyeongsan$1.50
Leo & Mia : Animal Rescue$30.00
Little Droid$9.05
Love at First Sight$7.75
Mayhem Mail$7.99
Merchant In Dungeon$6.00
Mortisomem$12.00$15.00
Pets and Friends$10.50
Pilo and the Holobook$8.99$19.50
Pocket Bravery$30.00
PROGRESS ORDERS$30.18
Promise Mascot Agency$33.07$36.75
QUIZ! Cat Proverbs Around the World$3.00$3.75
ReMix$4.12$16.50
Schoolboy Escape$9.00$15.00
SchoolBoy Simulator$12.00
Secrets In Green$6.00$7.50
Shape Drop$1.59
Skull Pirates: Adventures$4.49$8.99
Skyhook$7.50
SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL$40.50$45.00
Spot It Fast! Kids’ Difference Hunt$3.00$3.75
Star Overdrive$52.50
Star Overdrive: Deluxe Edition$60.00
Stellar Docks: Deep Space$5.25$7.50
Suika Water World$4.50
The reunion: Rediscovering lost love$5.25$10.50
TONGTONG$4.05$4.50
Wind Story$21.75
Windborn – Concrete Jungle$5.60$11.20

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment