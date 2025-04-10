Nintendo Download Updates (W15) Back 2 It
Things have been a little crazy, so the last few weeks we’ve had to skip over the new releases, now with things a little quiet, at least for a little while regular updates will resume. In the past few weeks we missed out on Rift of the NecroDancer, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered and Disney Villains Cursed Café.
With that being said, it’s time to see what’s the big releases this week.
This week’s highlights: Star Overdrive is probably the biggest game, this open world hoverboarding adventure featured in the last Nintendo Direct and looks quite fun. Promise Mascot Agency comes from the Paradise Killer team and is another open-world game but with some management mixed in. We’ve also got Pocket Bravery, and SNOW BROS. 2 SPECIAL.
