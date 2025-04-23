ModRetro Chromatic Review – Back to the Future

Advertisement

There’s no shortage of ways to play Game Boy games in 2025. You’ve got a selection of titles on Nintendo Switch Online, numerous emulation devices in all shapes and sizes, and you can even play them on your phone. Then there’s the other end of the market—the premium experience—which aims to replicate the original feel as closely as possible, but with some added flair and a modern, high-tech twist. Well, as high-tech as modernising the Game Boy experience can get.

One of the more popular devices doing this is the Analogue Pocket—a premium piece of hardware in terms of design, experience, and expense, featuring an absurdly high-quality screen. Then there’s this: the Mod Retro Chromatic. A high-end “Game Boy Color” with an equally ridiculous screen and exceptional build quality, but at the same time, it’s trying to be something else.

The Mod Retro Chromatic is a Game Boy Color—rebuilt with modern tech, yet designed to remain as simple as it was back in the day. There’s nothing complicated to download, no setups to mess with—you just take your Game Boy or Game Boy Color cartridges, pop them in, and you’re good to go. There’s something satisfying about being able to just play a game the old-fashioned way, without any fuss. Sure, this device doesn’t do emulation (at least not in the way you’re probably thinking). It plays real Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges, along with new games built for this platform that follow the same principles—they’re basically Game Boy games, and they can even run on original hardware.

So why would you spend all this money on one of these and not just play on an original Game Boy?

The first thing you’ll notice is the screen — and it’s just stupid good. On paper, it has the exact same resolution as the original Game Boy: a mere 160 by 144 pixels. But what you get is an incredibly accurate recreation of the original display. No filters, no blurring — just the pixels, exactly as they were meant to be seen. The screen is also the same physical size, so you’ve got true pixel accuracy. To bring it up to modern standards, it’s an IPS panel and fully backlit — something the original Game Boy never had. But the team didn’t stop there: this panel is also colour-accurate. A lot of other emulation devices mess with the unique tones of the Game Boy Color, introducing differences in colour temperature. This, though, is the crispest, most accurate Game Boy screen you’ll ever see. And it’s all protected by a literal, crystal-clear sapphire lens.

Next up, the build quality of this thing is impeccable. Visually, it looks like a Game Boy that had a baby with a Game Boy Color. You’ve got the size, shape, and form factor of the original DMG Game Boy, but with the visual flair and theming of the Color. The entire shell is made from magnesium alloy — pick it up, and it’s cool to the touch. It’s not overly heavy, but there’s a satisfying density to it. The AA batteries in the back help weigh down the bottom half of the console, making it sit comfortably in your hands while you play. Even the battery cover is metal.

The buttons feel like refined versions of the original Game Boy’s, with a satisfying high-gloss finish on the A and B buttons — they bounce and click just right. The Start and Select buttons are clicky instead of rubbery, which is a nice upgrade. The D-Pad is excellent too: it moves smoothly in any direction when you need it to, and it’s precise enough to ensure you hit the right one when you don’t. When you’re playing Tetris, you can trust the blocks will land exactly where you want them. Our review unit did have a slight squeak in the D-Pad out of the box, but that disappeared with use.

Like the rest of the device, it perfectly replicates the late 20th-century experience. The buttons are tactile and satisfying, with a great clack that feels just like the original consoles. The power switch, and even the cartridge slot, feel authentic. Just slide the cartridge in, flick the switch, and you’re off — it boots straight into the game, just like the good old days.

Everything I threw at the system played smoothly — well, after I cleaned the contacts on some of my games. The classic “blow on the cartridge” trick even worked a few times. It handled regular Game Boy games, Game Boy Color titles, Rumble Pack games, and even the Game Boy Camera — no problems at all. There’s a small menu accessible via a button on the side of the device. There’s not much in there — just brightness controls, a silent mode toggle, and a couple of basic graphical settings. Volume is adjusted with a wheel on the side, which is easy to reach and has a nice, solid feel to it.

There’s also a headphone jack and an LED indicator — thankfully, it doesn’t face you, since it’s quite bright, but at least at night it’s angled downward. A USB-C port is included too, mainly for connecting the device to a computer to record footage. You can’t charge via USB-C (at least not yet — a battery pack is coming later). The built-in speakers, like everything else, faithfully recreate the sound of the original systems, just much louder. They’re downward-facing, which can be a bit annoying if you’re holding the system close, but it’s not a dealbreaker. Finally, there’s a link port on the side, and even an IR blaster on the top.

I’ve mentioned it a couple of times already, but yes — this runs on AA batteries. At first, I thought that was a bit odd. Doesn’t everything these days use a lithium-ion battery and charge via USB-C? But ModRetro’s reasoning is solid. AA batteries have been around forever, and they’re not going anywhere. This is a retro-inspired device designed to last, and while a built-in battery pack might swell or die over time, AA batteries are forever — and there’s nothing stopping you from using rechargeable ones.

Our review unit came with three games, one of which is bundled with the console — and that game is, of course, Tetris. See? It really is a Game Boy.

This full-colour version of Tetris isn’t the same as the original Game Boy release, though. It includes modern mechanics like hard drop and hold, and there are multiple modes to play through. There’s even link cable support for two-player matches. It looks vibrant and colourful on the amazing screen, too.

We were also sent Toki Tori — the ultimate update to the Game Boy Color original. Two Tribes were able to return to their game nearly 25 years later and give it a proper refresh. If you’ve played Toki Tori on any other platform, there’s not much new here, but it’s definitely one of the better picks from the small library of “original” games for this device.

Patchy Matchy is a classic tile-matching puzzle game that feels like it could have come straight out of the Game Boy era. It absolutely nails the vibe of a modern-day retro title. It feels new, but also very familiar — like many matching games we’ve played before. It’s strictly a “Game Boy” game, though, with no colour — authentic? Sure. But I was hoping to see that beautiful screen pop a bit more. It’s the kind of game you can pick up and play for a short burst, which suits this device perfectly. But also… it’s not Tetris.

So, then there’s the matter of cost — if you can even find one. These aren’t yet sold in Australia, and they might never be. If you manage to snag one from the US, it’ll still set you back $199 USD, and with current exchange rates, that’s over $300 AUD before you even factor in shipping.

Plus, the great colours that were available at launch are all gone — all that’s left now is a boring grey. You can find the colourful first-edition ones on eBay, but good luck parting with anything less than half a grand for one of those. If you really love your Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, there’s no better device for an authentic experience. But there are plenty of other, much cheaper options that might not be as premium, this thing is just that little bit extra.

From the minute you pick up the box of the ModRetro Chromatic, you’re bathed in quality. The box it comes in is well-designed, with some great ’90s-inspired artwork. Then, when you open it and pick up the device, it’s solid, well-made, and feels like a high-end piece of kit — and it really is. Despite just being a “Game Boy,” it’s packed with a modern screen, perfectly crafted buttons, and great support.

You do pay for it, however. This isn’t a cheap device, but unlike a lot of expensive products, it’s worth it — if it’s worth it to you. If you just want to play some Game Boy games, there are plenty of ways to do it. But if you want to play them as they were, in the crispest, most authentic, yet modern way possible, this is for you.

ModRetro was founded by Palmer Luckey — the creator of Oculus VR and, more controversially, Anduril Industries, a defence contractor. You know, someone who makes weapons too. That might make the decision to buy a Chromatic an easy one for you… or it might not — but we thought it was worth pointing out.