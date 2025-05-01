AFL 26 will also drop punt onto the Nintendo Switch 2
The next AFL title, AFL 26, is just a couple of weeks away from release on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series consoles. However, developer Big Ant has confirmed—according to a report from Press Start—that the game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date.
The last AFL game to launch on a Nintendo platform was AFL Evolution 2 back in 2020. Switch owners missed out on AFL 23, so it’s great to see the series returning to Nintendo hardware.
AFL 26, which features Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps and AFLW star Ebony Marinoff on the cover, will include an enhanced single-player mode, new marking and goal-kicking mechanics, interchange management, a Hall of Fame, and a completely revamped bumping system. Rookie Career mode and Pro Team mode will also be available from day one. In addition to the 1,200 AFL and AFLW players and all official AFL stadiums, you’ll be able to create your own teams, guernseys, and stadiums—at least on the Xbox and PlayStation versions.
The game launches on May 8, with the Nintendo Switch 2 version arriving at a later date. How much later? We’re not sure—but hopefully not too long.