Nintendo Switch firmware 20.0.0 adds Virtual Games Cards, Switch 2 trade-in backup, and much more

Nintendo has just pushed up a massive firmware update for the Nintendo Switch adding so many new features and updates, that it’s going to take a minute to go through it all. The big changes in Version 20.0.0 include the new way to handle digital games with Virtual Game Cards, a way to backup your Switch so you can safely sell or trade in the old console before the Switch 2, original Switch to Switch 2 transfer, new icons on the home screen, and the eShop has a new colour – you know the big stuff.

Virtual Game Cards

As promised, Nintendo has launched Virtual Game Cards on the Nintendo Switch. This new way of managing your digital games makes sharing and borrowing games between your Switch consoles—and among family members—easier than ever before. The interface can now be accessed from the Home Menu of the Nintendo Switch and looks like this:

You can now load a game from one console to another just as if it were a physical game card. The download will begin immediately on the other console.

If you prefer to manage your digital Switch games the traditional way, you can continue using your games with an online check.

When turned on, you can play downloaded software or DLC you’ve purchased while the system is connected to the internet, even if you don’t have the virtual game card loaded.

GameShare

You won’t get much out of this until the Nintendo Switch 2 is available, but now you can join GameShare sessions from compatible Nintendo Switch 2 games. There’s a new option on the home screen for it.

You can read more about GameShare in our Mega Nintendo Switch 2 Guide.

Switch 2 trade in ready

A lot of people are planning to sell or trade in their Nintendo Switch consoles before the Switch 2 arrives. Normally, you need to take home the new console, transfer everything over, and then trade in or sell your old system. This new feature lets you back up your Switch to a dedicated backup server. Once the backup is complete, your Switch will be reset to factory settings — so only use this option if you’re ready to complete the transfer on your Switch 2.

For users that will lose access to their Nintendo Switch before receiving their Nintendo Switch 2, there is an option to upload system transfer data to a dedicated server which can then be retrieved on their Nintendo Switch 2. After you upload your system transfer data to the dedicated server, the Nintendo Switch system will be initialized to factory settings, so only perform this transfer if you’ll be able to complete the transfer on Nintendo Switch 2.

Switch 2 transfer

Nintendo has added a Switch to Switch 2 transfer within the settings as well, which most people will likely use on launch. You need a Nintendo Account to use both transfer methods. Nintendo also has a support page for this here.

New Nintendo eShop colour

Gone is the orange Nintendo Switch eShop colour, we’re now in the red eShop era – matching that of the interface from the Switch 2. The eShop is still down at this stage, we’ll see if there’s any changes to that once we’re live.

There’s other smaller changes like the new icon changing colour to match the Switch 2 OS, you can transfer multiple save files at once between consoles now and some user icons have been updated.

Yes, that means DK has been updated to the new design.

All in all, a rather big update.