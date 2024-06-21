267
0

Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition releases next week

by Daniel VuckovicJune 21, 2024
Advertisement

At long last, the oft-leaked Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition is getting released, and you won’t have to wait long—it’s out next week on June 25th.

Coming to “all platforms,” Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition will include quality-of-life improvements such as autosave, cutscene skip, and cross-save on all platforms. There’s a new speedrun mode, and a gallery with never-before-seen artwork, videos, and more.

It will also be released physically via Limited Run Games on July 12, 2024.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Beyond Good and Evil
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment