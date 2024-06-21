Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition releases next week

Advertisement

At long last, the oft-leaked Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition is getting released, and you won’t have to wait long—it’s out next week on June 25th.

Coming to “all platforms,” Beyond Good & Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition will include quality-of-life improvements such as autosave, cutscene skip, and cross-save on all platforms. There’s a new speedrun mode, and a gallery with never-before-seen artwork, videos, and more.

It will also be released physically via Limited Run Games on July 12, 2024.