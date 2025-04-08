Vookcast #282 – Direct 2 You
In this massive episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo revealed the Switch 2’s price, a host of new games, some surprising features, and finally told us what the C button does.
There’s no Nintendo 20 Questions this week, though, because this episode is already over 2 hours long, and there were far bigger fish to fry. Tune into the next episode for its return!
Relevant Stories
- Switch 2 release date and price
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Switch 2 Editions
- The C Button
- GameCube on NSO
- Every game announced
- Preorders
- Switch 2 Mega Guide
