Vookcast #282 – Direct 2 You

by Team VooksApril 8, 2025
In this massive episode of the Vookcast, Ollie, Michael, Angelo, and Luke discuss the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo revealed the Switch 2’s price, a host of new games, some surprising features, and finally told us what the C button does.

There’s no Nintendo 20 Questions this week, though, because this episode is already over 2 hours long, and there were far bigger fish to fry. Tune into the next episode for its return!

