Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones added to Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo has added another Game Boy Advance game to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup—and it’s, you guessed it (I mean, it’s right there in the title)—Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones.
Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones was released in Australia back in 2005 and was only the second Fire Emblem title to be released in the West at the time. Just the other day marked the 35th anniversary of the Fire Emblem series as well.
Alongside this, music from Fire Emblem Engage has been added to Nintendo Music. Fire Emblem fans are eating well today (as usual).
Nintendo will soon be calling its collection of retro games Nintendo Classics, and for Switch 2 owners you’ll even be able to play GameCube Games. There’s also Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance coming to that line up as well.