Split Fiction is the first code-in-a-box release for Switch 2

In a world of Game Key Cards, there are still publishers willing to go with a code-in-a-box release. Hazelight’s Split Fiction (published by EA) will be one such title when it launches on June 5th alongside the Switch 2.

While almost all other third-party Switch games now use Game Key Cards—allowing you to swap and trade with friends—as you know, once you redeem a code-in-a-box title, it’s forever tied to your account.

The game’s size, which is over 70GB to download, likely prevents it from fitting on a standard Game Card. Still, a code-in-a-box is certainly less preferred if we’re stuck with a download.

Split Fiction will at least have Game Share which means you can play the game with another Nintendo Switch 2 or original Nintendo Switch owner locally with just one copy of the game. There’s also Friend Pass which lets you share the game with another player online. It also supports Cross Play meaning you can play with players on other consoles.

Split Fiction has an RRP of $69.95, you can find any deals on it and all Switch 2 games in our bargain guide.